NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.73 and traded as high as C$13.29. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 382,578 shares.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

