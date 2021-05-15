NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

