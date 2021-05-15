NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman Sells 58,345 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total value of C$753,980.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,554,251.

Shares of TSE:NG traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.91. The company had a trading volume of 179,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a current ratio of 119.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.21.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

