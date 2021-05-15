Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

