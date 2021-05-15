Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 129,193 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $90,523.12. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

