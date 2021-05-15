Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 426.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

