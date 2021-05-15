NS Partners Ltd Has $66.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

