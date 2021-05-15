NuBits Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $3.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuBits has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

