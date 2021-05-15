Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.34 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $428,989.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00570390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00238861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.32 or 0.01190421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.01193597 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

