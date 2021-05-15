NuCypher (NU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.98 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $249.93 million and $20.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01104088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,176,005,906 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.