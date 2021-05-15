Nuggets 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,966.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 54.7% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1,966.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

