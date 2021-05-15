NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $95.72 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $95.72 million and approximately $74.23 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00096169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00545877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00235949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01204501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01220625 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.