Numeraire 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.07 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $54.67 or 0.00115253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $270.16 million and $27.07 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

