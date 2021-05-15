NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

