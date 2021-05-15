NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $189,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $569.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $314.96 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

