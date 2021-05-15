NXM (NXM) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.05 or 0.00300074 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $918.35 million and approximately $19,001.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.21 or 0.01105899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,922,669 coins and its circulating supply is 6,419,712 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

