Nyerium Price Down 46.2% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $30,835.66 and $7.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

