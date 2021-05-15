Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 106,227 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Teleflex worth $45,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $393.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.64 and a 200-day moving average of $396.54.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

