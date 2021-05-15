Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,646,468 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 751.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 5.35% of Zynex worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

