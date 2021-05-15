Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,839,803 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 690.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Heron Therapeutics worth $34,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.