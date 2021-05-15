Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 44,517 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1,829.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 16,567.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,409.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $237.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.35. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

