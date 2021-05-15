Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 779.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Everbridge worth $32,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Shares of EVBG opened at $115.04 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

