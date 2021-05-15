Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 698.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of argenx worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 66.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $272.30 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

