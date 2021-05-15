Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 692.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.93% of Schrödinger worth $49,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

SDGR stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,599,881 shares of company stock valued at $139,676,039.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

