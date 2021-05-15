Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 983.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201,073 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 2.19% of Travere Therapeutics worth $33,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,563,000.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

