Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 689.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

