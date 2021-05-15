Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 555.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,829 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 224,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,841 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 165,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

