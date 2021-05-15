Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 973.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $96.91 and a 52-week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

