Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $30.06 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 737.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,605 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.80% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $161.53 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.77 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

