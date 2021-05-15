Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 431.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $211.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

