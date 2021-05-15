Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,772 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $234.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.90 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

