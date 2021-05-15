Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $15.70 Million Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 438,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 2.00% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.67. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

