Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 181,677 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2,058.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,677 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after buying an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH opened at $66.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

