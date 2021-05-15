Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 213,862 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 685.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,862 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Blueprint Medicines worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.