Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 443,067 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 645.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.91% of Mercury Systems worth $36,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

