Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 338.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Penumbra worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -890.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

