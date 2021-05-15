Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.89 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $180.89 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001877 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006437 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 231.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

