Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $183.61 million and $13.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005860 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 225.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

