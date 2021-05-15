OAX (OAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $826,236.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. OAX has a total market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $826,236.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.01101973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

