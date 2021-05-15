Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

