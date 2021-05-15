Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lowered by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

