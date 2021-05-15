OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCANF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OCANF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.