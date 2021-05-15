OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$2.61. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 971,656 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.