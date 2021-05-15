Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $745,340.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.23 or 0.00530381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00232678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005027 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01151401 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.01209782 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

