Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ODT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 1,201,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,738. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

ODT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

