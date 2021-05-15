Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.36 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $853,574.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.62 or 0.01117330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00114220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

