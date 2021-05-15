Offshift Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Offshift has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $110,829.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00004839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,702.44 or 1.00560936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00234666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004421 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

