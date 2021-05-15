OG Fan Token (OG) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $31.17 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.63 or 0.00021890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About OG Fan Token
OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
