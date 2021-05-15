OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $812,812.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,834,306 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

