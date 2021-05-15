OKB (OKB) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $32.26 or 0.00068005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $1.19 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

